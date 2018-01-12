Blankenship to Hold Town Hall Meeting

Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship is hosting a town hall meeting for voters next week as he revs up his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Blankenship’s campaign said the meeting will be held Jan. 18 at the Chief Logan Lodge, Hotel and Conference Center in Logan. Blankenship will face U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the May 8 GOP primary. Democrat Joe Manchin is running for re-election. Blankenship was released from prison last May after serving a one-year term for conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards at the Upper Big Branch mine. He’s serving one year of supervised release.