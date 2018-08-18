State Parks to See Repairs and Improvements

Gov. Jim Justice said the West Virginia Economic Development Authority has approved the sale of up to $80 million in excess lottery revenue bonds to pay for repairs, maintenance, and improvements to West Virginia’s state parks and forests. The governor said the major modernization of facilities in nearly all state parks will happen over the next three years. That includes 35 state parks, seven state forests, and two rail trails seeing safety upgrades, as well as renovations to cabin, lodge and conference facilities, and other repairs.