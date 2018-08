A plainclothes Roane County deputy, who is a member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, detained a man threatening customers at the Kroger in Elkview Wednesday night. About twenty people were inside the store when a man told everyone to get on the ground, and that’s when the plainclothes officer was able to take control. Casey Larch is the suspect, and already faced charges for a past offense. He’ll face new charges for the Elkview incident.