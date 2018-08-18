Highways Worker Killed in Mercer County
The investigation continues after West Virginia Turnpike operations worker died in an accident. It happened in Mercer County Thursday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-77, near the Camp Creek Exit. A tractor-trailer collided with two West Virginia Parkway Authority vehicles that were parked along the side of the road, along with three employees who were standing near those vehicles. One worker died and two others are in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.