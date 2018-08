Police are looking for two suspects after a woman was stabbed in Cross Lanes. A man and woman robbed Tammy’s on Cross Lanes Drive Sunday night. A clerk was stabbed in the neck and hit with a microwave. She’s hospitalized in critical condition. Police are looking for a white man in his 30’s, 6-feet tall and slender build, and a white female in her 30’s, 5’6″ tall and, 180-pounds.