Capital HS Closed Today Because of Mold Issues

It’s the first day of school in Kanawha County, and the mold problems in classrooms have been cleared up for the most part. The Kanawha County district is still waiting on test results for Capital High School, Flinn Elementary, and at Bridge Clendenin in the portables, but all other schools have come back clear. Capital High School will be closed today while they wait on test results for 20 classrooms, but all other schools will be open. Mold spores were found in dozens of classrooms across the district, but after the cleanup and environtmental testing, most are clear. They’ll continue to monitor the situation this fall.