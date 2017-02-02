Some Western Union Customers Have Settlement Coming

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says about 2,300 West Virginia consumers could be eligible for $2.9 million in refunds as part of a settlement involving Western Union. Morrisey says the company has agreed to pay a total of $5 million to 49 states plus the District of Columbia to cover costs and fees. That’s in in addition to a settlement announced earlier in January in which the company said it will pay $586 million to compensate fraud victims who used Western Union to wire money to scam artists. The schemes involved lottery and contest scams, grandparent scams and tax scams.