Helping Feed Children

The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for organizations across the state to help feed children and provide supervised activities during the summer months. It’s part of the Summer Food Service Program, which ensures children in lower-income areas continue to receive free meals during the summer. Feeding sites often include schools, churches, community centers, pools, parks, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps. An average of 178-thousand children depend on free and reduced-price meals at school.

