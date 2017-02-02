Civic Center Renovations Make Progress

The renovations are coming along at the Charleston Civic Center. The lobby should be finished in March, and city council members got a tour of the almost-finished project this week. The Clendenin Lobby runs along Clendenin Street across from the Charleston Town Center. Entrance ways and exhibit halls are also being renovated, and they’re adding a new ballroom on the Elk River side. The goal with the upgrade is to attract more conferences and conventions, and increase energy efficiency. The Civic Center will be completely finished in about a year.