Smoke Detectors Installed as Part of a Push to Reach as Many Homes as Possible

Volunteers with state and local agencies helped install smoke detectors over the weekend around Institute, Dunbar and South Charleston. The smoke detectors are free as part of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s ‘Get Alarmed WV campaign.” The fire mashal’s office says this year 70 people have died because of fire, 65 of those in homes, and the push is on to prevent similar deaths. Contact the local fire department or the WV State Fire Marshal’s office for info on a free smoke alarm for your home.