Hospital Makes Job Cuts

One of West Virginia’s largest employers says it will eliminate 40 jobs. WCHS-TV reports the Charleston Area Medical Center will get rid of the positions effective Nov. 4. Company spokesman Dale Witte said most of the positions are nurse practitioners, but also include some physician’s assistants. Witte said the job cuts are part of the hospital’s plan to eliminate 300 jobs by the end of the year. The hospital is expected to lose about $40 million this year. The hospital is facing nursing shortage. But Witte said the job cuts do not eliminate bedside nurses. He said the company is working to find other jobs for the people whose jobs are being cut.