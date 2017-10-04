Small Game Hunting Seasons Begin Oct. 14 and Nov. 4

West Virginia wildlife authorities are reminding hunters that the seasons for ruffed grouse and raccoons begin Oct. 14. Hunting for cottontail rabbits, snowshoe hare, bobwhite quail, bobcat and red and gray foxes follow, opening Nov. 4. Night hunting for red and gray foxes will begin Jan. 1. According to the Division of Natural Resources, trapping seasons begin Nov. 4 for red and gray foxes, raccoon, mink, muskrat, coyote, skunk, opossum, weasel, bobcat, fisher, beaver and otter. Information including bag limits and other regulations is available online at http://www.wvdnr.gov .