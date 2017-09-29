Several Car Burglaries Reported in South Charleston
Vehicle break-ins continue to be a problem. Several window were smashed in overnight Thursday in South Hills and other parts of the city and WCHS TV says detectives are adding up the vandalism and thefts in an area near Bridge Road. There were seven damaged cars and sport utility vehicles on Hazel and Oakmont roads.Some vehicles had items taken from them; others were ransacked but nothing was missing. Anyone with information should contact Charleston police.