Kanawha City to Host Yard Sale This Weekend

The annual Village Yard Sale is happening this weekend in Kanawha City, and more than a hundred locations will be part of it. The big yard sale is scheduled 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Kanawha City Community Association. The association will put up signs on MacCorkle Avenue to identify streets where sales are located. Some homes are involved too, and they’ll have red balloons out front. A map and list of the more than 110 participating locations are posted on the association’s Facebook page.