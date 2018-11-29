Senate Weighs Impeachment Options

The leader of West Virginia’s Senate said he’s mulling his options after the state Supreme Court refused to revisit a ruling that halted the impeachment process of several justices. Senate President Mitch Carmichael said they’ll continue exploring ways to get the decision reversed. A panel ruled Oct. 11 in favor of Justice Margaret Workman’s challenge of her impeachment, saying the Senate lacked jurisdiction to pursue the trial. The decision also was applied to retired Justice Robin Davis and Justice Allen Loughry. Carmichael said options are appealing the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court or crafting a proposed amendment to the state constitution that impeachment powers rest solely with the Legislature.