WVSU Class Offered To Business-Minded Folks This Week

A new development training program for entrepreneurs is being offered by West Virginia State University starting this week. The program called Opening Soon Inc. is offered by the university Extension Service to new and existing businesses. It starts Saturday at the university’s Economic Development Center. The school says the program is a two-part series with the first session from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and the second part from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Registration is required at https://wvsuedc.org.