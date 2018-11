Authorities are searching for a missing man who may be in a Boone County mine. Thirty-eight-year-old Wes Blackburn has been missing since Sunday. He was last seen entering the Wells Complex Mine, in Wharton, with a friend. One man exited the mine and was taken into custody, but he says Blackburn went back into the mine. Officials are trying to exhaust all possibilities above ground to locate Blackburn, before sending in a mine rescue team.