Senate to Start Impeachment Pretrial Hearings Sept. 11

The State Senate approved the rules this week that will govern the impeachment trials for West Virginia Supreme Court Justices. The rules will give the presiding officer the authority to conduct the trial and outline the process for oaths, discovery of evidence, motions, rights of the accused and the process for issuing a verdict and judgment. Each justice would be tried individually. The Senate adjourned until September 11, when they’ll be called back into session to begin pretrial hearings on the impeachment proceedings.