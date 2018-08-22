Four WVU Fraternities Want to Disassociate

Some fraternities could leave West Virginia University. The Gazette-Mail reports four WVU fraternities sent a letter to university leadership saying they want to disassociate. If that happens they would no longer be a part of university sanctioned activities like Greek Week and intramurals, and they’d have to stop using the WVU logo and give up grant opportunities. The fraternities the want to leave are Alpha Sigma Phi, Phi Sigma Kappa, Kappa Alpha Order and Sigma Chi. A new report found several instances of misconduct in the Greek system, and the school just put new regulations in place. Meetings are pending with Greek system alumni and school administrators.