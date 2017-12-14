Scott High Student Brings Gun to School to Exchange for Video Game

West Virginia State Police said two students are being charged after an unloaded pistol was found at Scott High School in Boone County. The weapon was discovered about noon Wednesday, but no bullets. State Police said one boy brought the gun the school and gave it to another student in exchange for a video game. WCHS TV said the student who received the gun was supposed to bring the video game on Thursday. The two students are being charged as juveniles for possession of a weapon.