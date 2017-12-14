Gas Tax Revenue Grows

Property taxes on oil and natural gas production will provide county governments in West Virginia with just over $96 million to fund local school systems and vital community services. The top five counties generating the largest amount of oil and gas property taxes for 2017 include: Wetzel ($15,375,578); Doddridge ($15,165,626); Marshall ($10,553,516); Harrison ($8,846,064); and Ohio ($7,170,770). The price of natural gas has seen an uptick over the last several quarters, and as property tax receipts rise, that means more resources for schools and services.