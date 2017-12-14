3 shootings in 3 hours

Huntington police are the scene of another shooting this morning. One person was shot at a home in the 800 block of 25th Street just after 1:30. It’s the third shooting in three hours; two people were shot late last night near 9th Avenue and 23rd Street. One person was found at the scene with non-life threatening injuries. Minutes later a truck crashed a few blocks away; the driver had been shot. Police believe he was shot at the first scene. Both victims are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still looking for suspects.