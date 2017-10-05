Schools Open Again After Suspicious Items are Found Nearby

Two Kanawha County schools are open again after being closed this week after suspicious items were found close by. Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School were closed Tuesday.

The Pastor at Charleston Catholic High said a maintenance worker a laptop computer, 2 boxes of shotgun cartridges, a partially used first aid kit in the bushes. There was never a confirmed threat to the school, but police were notified and the schools were closed as a precaution. Everything is back to normal now.