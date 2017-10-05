Kanawha County Schools to Offer Online Program

The Kanawha County Schools superintendent has revealed that his school system plans to work with the state Department of Education to offer an online school program. The Gazette-Mail reports Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Ron Duerring revealed that the district plans to start the program with about 30 Kanawha high schoolers in the spring, before opening it up statewide and possibly to lower grades. Duerring supported Senate Bill 630, which was signed by Gov. Jim Justice and allows school systems to offer students full-time K-12 virtual education along with an online pathway for earning a high school diploma. Duerring says the online students will technically be enrolled in their local school. He says school systems will pay some fees, but will collect the remaining per-pupil funding for their counties.