Manchin on Lewis

Speaking on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Manchin’s message to fellow Democrats nervous about the coming Trump administration is that elected representatives need to reach across the aisle and work together. The senator from West Virginia says Georgia Congressman John Lewis’ boycott of the coming inauguration was “uncalled for,” and shows foreign leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin that America is weak. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia says his message to fellow Democrats nervous about the coming Trump administration is that elected representatives need to work together.