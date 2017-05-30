State Lawmakers Consider Lower Income Taxes

West Virginians would pay a higher sales tax next year, but their income tax rates would be reduced and might eventually be eliminated, under a bill approved by the state Senate. Under the proposal the state sales tax would rise from 6 percent to 7.25 percent. The amended bill would also end state income taxes on military pensions and Social Security benefits, similar to the tax bill recently passed by the House. It would eventually end all income taxes provided other revenues grew sufficiently in later years. State lawmakers are in recess now until June 5.