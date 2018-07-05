Cabell County Gets New Voting Machines

Cabell County is getting new voting machines that should speed up the voting process and provide better security. The Herald-Dispatch reports the Cabell County Commission approved the new machines last week and installation will cost around $1.4 million, and payments will be spread out over the next five years. Grant money will cover at least half the costs, but commissioners won’t know how much funding they’ll receive until August. They had to move ahead with the purchase because the current machines are 16 years old and don’t work properly.