Rental Rates to Increase at the Civic Center

Charleston City Council has given the ok to a measure that will raise the rate to rent out the Charleston Civic Center. It costs $4,500 right now to rent the Civic Center, and the new bill increases the rate to $5,000. The Municipal Auditorium will cost an extra $250, for a total of $1,500. The idea is to keep the Civic Center competitive with other facilities, according to the city, and the new rates go into effect July 1st for the Municipal Auditorium, but because of renovations at the Civic Center they’ll wait until July of 2018 to enforce those new rates.