Accused Robber Admits to Being on Heroin

Kanawha County Deputies were dispatched to a burglary last night at 606 Everest Circle in St. Albans. A male suspect assaulted the homeowner and eventually drove off when a deputy confronted him. Anthony Ferrebee didn’t comply with the officer and a woman in the car accelerated and took off towards West Main Street. The vehicle the female fled in was reported to have been stolen from the Poca area of Putnam County. Ferrebee complained to Deputies that he had ingested a quantity of heroin, and prescription medications and was taken to Thomas hospital. The investigation is ongoing.