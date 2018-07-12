Renovations Planned for Capitol Complex

The West Virginia State Capitol will get some upgrades. The main entry plazas to the East and West wings will be undergoing major repairs and replacement for the first time in the Capitol’s history, and the Gazette-Mail reports they’ll also replace flooring in two East Wing office suites have problems with flooding. The limestone slabs on the plazas to the main East and West Wing entrances will be replaced for the first time in 90 years. Any stones that are reusable will become part of the perimeter border.