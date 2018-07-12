WV Supreme Court Justice Announces Resignation and Retirement

A West Virginia Supreme Court justice is announcing his retirement. Governor Jim Justice got the letter of retirement and resignation from Supreme Court Justice Menis E. Ketchum on Wednesday, and the governor said he’s working to fill the vacancy. Ketchum steps down at a time that the state Supreme Court is under scrutiny and justices are being reviewed for possible impeachment. Justice Allen Loughry was indicted on 22 federal charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, witness tampering, and making false statements to a federal agent. There’s no confirmation that Ketchum is being investigated. Ketchum’s resignation and retirement becomes effective July 27.