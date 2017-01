Detectives have the identifcation of a man after his body was found A body found in the Kanawha River. James Brammer was reported missing by St. Albans police last fall, last seen Nov. 15. The West Virginia Medical Examiner identified remains found in the river ten days ago, as Brammer’s, according to Lt. Michael Baylous with the West Virginia State Police. His body was spotted in the water near Point Pleasant on Jan. 14th. They’ve not yet revealed a cause of death.