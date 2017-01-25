Kanawha County Elementary Schools Could Combine

Plans have been revealed for a couple of Kanawha County schools damaged by floods last June. Under the plan, students from Clendenin Elementary School and Bridge Elementary School would move into a brand new school. Superintendent Dr. Ron Duerring announced the plan at this week’s school board meeting, and it would need to be approved by the school board. No site has been finalized for the new school, but one possibility is Hokie Lane near Falling Rock, which sits about halfway between Elkview and Clendenin.