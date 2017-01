Stark contrasts in U.S. cancer death rates were found in an exhaustive new analysis that suggests where you live contributes to your fate. Despite a substantial overall decline in U.S. cancer deaths since 1980, the opposite trend is happening in some counties deep in Appalachia, parts of the Deep South and other areas. Disparities aren’t new, but the new study stands out for providing detailed estimates for deaths from nearly 30 types of cancer in all 3,100 U.S. counties over 35 years.