Man Accused in Hatfield Murder Blames HIs Accomplice

The trial continues today for Anthony Arriaga, who took the stand in his own defense Thursday and tried to put all the blame in coal executive Ben Hatfield’s murder on the man who is accused of being his accomplice. WCHS TV reports Arriaga testified Brandon Fitzpatrick shot Hatfield and then drove off leaving Arriaga at the cemetery murder scene in 2016. He said Fitzpatrick, who goes on trial in November, wanted to rob Hatfield but he did not. Prosecutors have rested their case and the trial continues today.