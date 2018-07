Hundreds of people in Kanawha County have lost power almost every day for the past week. Local business owners are reporting thousands of dollars in losses, and say no one from Appalachian Power can tell them why. Hundreds of homes and businesses in Elk Hills, Crede, Elkview, and surrounding areas have sporadically lost power over the course of the last week. Appalachian Power says it’s taken steps to eliminate similar problems in the future.