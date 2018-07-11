Man Pleads Guilty After Stealing Ambulance

A man who led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen ambulance in January has entered his plea. Barry Massey of Seth was arrested after the chase through Kanawha County and the prosecutor’s office said Massey has pleaded guilty. Police said he got in an ambulance in the parking lot of Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, which is just down the street from the hospital where he was being treated, and he drove off. He was taken into custody a short time later. Massey is scheduled to be sentenced August 1st.