A family is searching for a mother and daughter who’ve been missing for over two weeks. Twenty-nine-year-old Summer Toney and her daughter 8-year-old Skylie Toney were last seen at the American Inn in Hurricane on June 23rd. Summer is described at weighing 100 to 105 pounds, 5’5″, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Skylie weighs 80 to 90 pounds and is 4-feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Call police if you have any information.