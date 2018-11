Poca Soldier’s Remains Return Home

A Poca High School graduate who was serving in the U.S. Army died during a training exercise in California. 21-year old Specialist Nicholas “Nick” Caleb Jividen of Crestview, Fla., passed away Nov. 6 in Loma Linda, Calif., according to Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca. He sustained injuries in an armored vehicle training at Fort Irwin. He was a graduate of Poca High School class of 2015. During his military career, he provided combat support in Syria and Kuwait to contingency operations in Chile. Funeral services for Jividen will be 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Institute.