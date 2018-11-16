Charleston Police Officers Recognized for Good Work

Some Charleston police officers are moving up in the ranks as another is presented with the highest award in the department. Six officers were recognized in front of their families and friends for their promotions this week. Cpl. Rob Welsh was presented with the Medal of Honor and Valor. Welsh was working with the Metro Drug Unit when he was shot several times through a door while serving a search warrant at a home in St. Albans. WCHS TV reported his fellow officers say he was so dedicated to his job that they had to force him to get in the ambulance because he didn’t want to leave until the suspect was in custody.