Six churches in North Charleston ar putting on a combined Thanksgiving dinner. The Father’s House, COGIC of Charleston, Lion of Judah, Church of Deliverance, New Life Missionary Baptist Church, and North Charleston Apostolic Church will host the dinner at 900 Griffin Drive in Charleston, at Orchard Manor, at 3 p.m. on November 17. Pastor Bobby Thomas Sr. with the COGIC of Charleston says everyone is welcome.