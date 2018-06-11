Grant Money Will Help Continue to Rebuild After 2016 Floods

Gov. Jim Justice says more than $6.6 million in grants will provide backup power generators for water and wastewater treatment plants and systems in nine West Virginia counties. It’s in response to the 2016 floods and the state worked with FEMA on project applications for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The grants will fund projects in Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Tyler and Wyoming counties. In addition, $3 million will be used for a statewide risk assessment that can pinpoint locations in flood plains or those exposed to potential flooding, landslides and other hazards.