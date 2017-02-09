Personal Car Use

The Department of Corrections is agreeing to reducing their fleet of personal use cars. Last month the Joint Committee on Government and Finance suggested that the Department of Corrections had more than 100 state operated vehicles it really did not need. Yesterday, the DOC agreed to permanently park 45 of those vehicles. The reduction will mean as much as 60-thousand dollars will be saved. If the auditors had all of the take home cars pulled the savings would have been over 200-thousand dollars a year.