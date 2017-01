Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze that damaged a former junior high school in Kanawha County. The flames started Tuesday morning around 8am at the former Washington Junior High School on Brounland Road in Alum Creek, and the quick work of firefighters meant just minor damage. The investigation into the cause of the fire continues, but signs point to a storage area for gas powered equipment. A VFW Post is housed in the front of the building, but it suffered no damage.