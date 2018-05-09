Patrols Increase to Emphasize Work Zone Safety

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County Commission worked together Tuesday on a zero tolerance policy for work zone traffic safety violations. That meant increasing patrols in construction zones, and a crack down on speeding, erratic driving and distracted driving. With heavy construction season ahead, deputies are trying to head off a repeat of the deadly spring in the Interstate 64 construction zone in Cabell and Putnam counties where I-64 is undergoing a major resurfacing and repair between Milton and Hurricane. The focus is on getting people to slow down and pay attention.