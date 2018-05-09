Sewer Rates are Going Up in Dunbar

Sewer bills in Dunbar are going up by 16 percent. City leaders approved the rate increase at a meeting this week. It’s the first sewer rate hike in eleven years, and Mayor Bill Cunningham said at the meeting that the sanitary board has been losing about $10 per customer per month based on expectations and budgets, and the the rate increase will help cover operational costs. The rate increase will go into effect by the end of June. The next 30 to 45 days are considered a protest period where you can file a complaint with the Public Service Commission if you’d like.