Patient is Arrested After Hijacking Ambulance

Charleston police say one person has been detained after hijacking an ambulance. The man was a patient on the way to CAMC when he took two paramedics hostage and led police on a wild chase through Kanawha County on I-77. WCHS TV reports he let one paramedic out of the ambulance near the Greenbrier Exit and then let another paramedic out near Rand. Then in Charleston he jumped out of the ambulance on Summers Street near Chase Bank and tried to run but was caught and arrested. No one was injured.