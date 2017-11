A wild ride through Kanawha County. A patient hijacked an ambulance with a paramedic inside and took off down I-77. The patient was on his way to a drug facility in Bluefield when he struggled with paramedics and then jumped into the driver’s seat and took off. One paramedic was left on the side of the road; the other paramedic was in the back of the ambulance. Police stopped the ambulance in downtown Charleston. No one was hurt. The man is in custody this morning.