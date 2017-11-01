Two Accused of Embezzling from Youth Soccer Team to Appear in Court

Two people are facing charges after some money went missing at the Riverside Youth Soccer League. The current Riverside Youth Soccer League president said the previous president and treasurer are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the league and using it for personal shopping. WCHS TV reports the two used the money for concert tickets, t-shirts, cable bills, and on clothing website. Crystal Lawrence and Kyra Phillips are facing felony embezzlement charges. Both will go before a Kanawha County judge Thursday.