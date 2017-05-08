One Arrested After Shots are Fired

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a call of shots fired on Dutch Hollow Road Saturday morning outside of Dunbar. Deputies heard several rounds fired and trees near them were hit by gunfire so they took cover, and then surrounded a house there. Dunbar and South Charleston police departments arrived to help, and an armored SWAT truck was brought in. They communicated with 51-year old Faron A. Griffin through an intercom, and he came out and gave them permission to search. Griffin is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment and was taken to South Central Regional Jail.